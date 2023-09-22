Bhopal: Former Judges Showcase Rare Collection Of Eco-Friendly Lord Ganesha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two former judges of district sessions court Yogesh and Umesh have showcased some rare collections of Lord Ganesha in Indian and foreign art forms and styles at Birla Museum in the city, attracting art lovers.

It was part of a 10-day exhibition titled ‘Shri Ganesh Mahotsav’, organised by the museum to mark Ganesh Utsav. Around 60 eco-friendly statues of Lord Ganesha made up of stone, clay, wooden and metal are on display. Statues of the Lord in Digambar style from the US, Buddhist style from Japan, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Taiwan have been exhibited.

Ashta Vinayak in south Indian style, Bastar style, in Kalki avatar, replica of Indragarh Mandsaur, on the bed, Chintaman Ganesha, Tekdi Ganesha of Nagpur are also on display. The Lord is also seen playing musical instruments. Around 50 stories of Lord Ganesha including birth, marriage etc. have been showcased through Patchitra of Odisha. Besides statues, around 70 photographs on Lord Ganesha are also on display.

‘They have huge collections of around 4k of around 50 years old. But it is not possible to display all of them due to lack of space,’ archeologist BK Lokhande who curated the exhibition, said. Subhash Atre, former director general of police (DGP), Chhattisgarh inaugurated the exhibition.

