Bhopal: Forgery & Fraud Case: SC To Take Up Digvijaya’s Case Favouring Pvt College Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court is going to hear an alleged forgery and fraud case involving former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday. Singh who was chief minister of the state from 1993 to 2003, along with his technical education minister Raja Pateria have been accused of unlawfully reducing a penalty imposed on RKDF College from Rs 24 lakh to 2.5 lakh.

The EOW had registered a case against former Singh, Pateria, and RKDF chairman Sunil Kapoor for fraud and unduly favoring a private institute in Bhopal in December 2015. However, in 2019, during the Congress government's tenure, the case was closed, citing the death of the involved officers. In the same case, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) had filed a revision petition in the Supreme Court, saying that they had sufficient evidence against Digvijaya Singh and others.

Advocate Yawar Khan, representing the complainant Radha Vallabh Sharda, filed a petition in the High Court challenging the decision. Khan informed the Free Press that after the High Court rejected their petition they had approached the Supreme Court, where the EOW’s petition was already pending. So, the apex court clubbed the two petitions and the hearing on the case is fixed for January 29.