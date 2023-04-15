Bhopal: Forest employees association protests in support of 21 demands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of forest employees under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Forest Employees Association staged a sit-in Bhopal on Saturday. The association said that if the demands were not fulfilled by government, then forest employees would go on an indefinite strike from May 6. From May 1 to May 5, forest employees will return the remaining fire arms to government.

Congress MLA PC Sharma reached the protest and supported their demand. The forest employees association said that salary of forest employees was poor. They demanded salary at par with revenue and police personnel.

Earlier, they had received assurance from government that their demand would be considered but nothing moved. After the protest, association members submitted 21-point demand letter to government.

Their other demands include declaring employees as armed force, give Rs 5,000 as dress allowance, naxalite allowance to forest employees working in naxal hit areas, old pension benefit to employees appointed after 2005, according martyr’s status to forest employee who die while discharging duty.