Bhopal: Forecast of ‘cool’ Nautapa leaves farmers worried

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department forecast of subdued heat during ‘nautapa’ has left the farmers worried as they are skeptical over its effect on the monsoon. The weather department authorities have allayed their fear saying that the Monsoon will remain normal even as nautapa will not be the hottest days of the season..

‘Nautapa’, the nine days of the season which records the highest temperature– will start from Tuesday but this year the mercury will not rise much above the existing level. For the last few days many pockets of the state have been experiencing rain and hailstorm and this has brought the temperature down. The weatherman has forecast that the temperature will not be as high as usual during nautapa this year.

The farmers are of the view that subdued heat during nautapa will disrupt monsoon and so they should go with Short Duration Varieties (SDVs) Kharif crops.

The meteorological department senior Ved Prakash Singh said, we do not recognize nautapa. The nine days of intense heat, which in common parlance is known as nautapa, will commence from May 23 but this year the heat intensity will remain low. This will not affect the monsoon. At the onset, monsoon will hit different pockets of the state but overall it will not be disrupted.”

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) state president Kamal Singh Anjana said it has been observed in the past that nautapa is proportional to monsoon. “If nautapa days are not intense the rainy season takes a beating. This year too it seems the temperature will not be much high during nautapa which and so certainly the monsoon will not have sufficient rainfall,” said Anjana. The farmers now will have to choose SDVs of Kharif Crops. Generally, Kharif Crops harvesting time is 105 days but now they will have to go with SDVs of 80-90 days harvesting time, he added.