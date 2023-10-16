 Bhopal: Food Department Collects 15 Samples In Morena Amidst Festive Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Food Department Collects 15 Samples In Morena Amidst Festive Season

Bhopal: Food Department Collects 15 Samples In Morena Amidst Festive Season

They were then sent to the laboratory in Bhopal for testing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing Navratri season and the Dussehra, as well as Diwali festivals lying ahead, the collector of Morena, Ankit Asthana, directed the food department of town to raid several eateries, and collect samples. Officials said that the move is aimed at curbing adulteration, as the practice is common during the festive season.

In adherence to collector Asthana’s orders, the food department of Morena on Sunday raided numerous eateries, restaurants and shops and collected a total of 15 food samples from there. The action was carried out under the guidance of Anil Pratap Singh Parihar. Samples of ghee, coriander powder, chilli powder, baking powder, sabudana etc were collected. They were then sent to the laboratory in Bhopal for testing.

Owners of vehicles carrying name plate, hooters penalised in Morena

As the model code of conduct is in force across the entire state ahead of assembly polls slated for November, collector of Morena, Ankit Asthana directed to penalise the owners of such vehicles which carry a name plate, or hooters. It is noteworthy that while the model code of conduct is in force, no minister or politician is allowed to drive cars carrying name plates or hooters.

In the Dimni constituency of Morena, the police cracked down on 20 such offenders and also dismantled their name plates, as well as hooters. They were penalised too.

Read Also
Bhopal: 5-day ‘Wall Art Festival-3’ Begins
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Two Held For Possession Of Illicit Liquor In Itarsi

MP: Two Held For Possession Of Illicit Liquor In Itarsi

MP: Three Held For Gang-Raping Woman In Anuppur

MP: Three Held For Gang-Raping Woman In Anuppur

MP: Thieves Break Into 9 Houses, Make Away With Booty Worth Crores

MP: Thieves Break Into 9 Houses, Make Away With Booty Worth Crores

MP: Rape Convict Sentenced To 10 Years RI In Satna

MP: Rape Convict Sentenced To 10 Years RI In Satna

MP: Two Criminals Apprehended In Lalitpur

MP: Two Criminals Apprehended In Lalitpur