Bhopal: 5-day ‘Wall Art Festival-3’ Begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day ‘Wall Art Festival-3’ began at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Sunday. Alliances Francaises in India organised the fest in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and the Department of Culture of Government of Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the incredible potential and the interest generated by the artistic practice.

Artist Aashti Miller ‘Millerink’ will paint the splendid building of the centre from beautiful figures. On day one of the fest, she outlined the structure using pencil on its wall. The formal inauguration of the fest will be held on Monday.

Aashti is an architect, illustrator and graphic designer. She was born and raised in Mumbai, and studied Architecture at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. She is the sole force behind MillerInk, an illustration and graphic design studio. She constructs her drawings in an attempt to make sense of the unexpected collision of her two seemingly disparate worlds. As a result, her aesthetic and style have evolved into detailed drawings that tread the fine line between constructed and painted, digital and analog, two and three dimensional. Her work is heavily inspired by and explores spaces, places, and faces. It is a national festival developed in many cities of the country. For the third edition of the festival, the four Indian and French wall-artists including Sandre, Super Bab, Millerink and Jace will be releasing more than 14 projects all over the country.

