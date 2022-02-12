e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

Bhopal: Follow COVID protocol. What say you?

People roam without mask, flout social distancing. With 7 more corona deaths, toll reaches 10,689 mark in MP
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the state government lifted restrictions, the people threw caution to the winds on Saturday as they were seen moving without masks and flouting social distancing. The district administration appeared to have turned a blind eye to it.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to people to adhere to safety norms. But CM’s appeal seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 7 more deaths due to COVID and the toll went up to 10,689. The positivity rate was 3.2 % with 2,438 new COVID cases. As many as 22,390 active cases have been reported in the state. Bhopal reported 512 cases. Indore reported 220 cases.

