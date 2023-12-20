Bhopal: Folk Dances Presented By 430 Students From 23 States, UTs Enthral Audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 430 students from 22 states and Union Territories presented folk dance of their place, which enthralled the audience at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya on Wednesday. The dances included Doliya from Uttarakhand, Bihu from Assam, Gidda from Punjab, Ghoomar from Rajasthan, Lavani from Maharashtra, Cherav from Mizoram, Rai from Madhya Pradesh, Baans from Nagaland and Pandvani from Chhattisgarh. It was part of the second -day of three-day Rashtriya Balrang 2023 organised by Directorate of Public Instructions, School Education Department aimed at all-round development of students and to introduce them to India’s cultural heritage.

Students from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Pondicherry, J&K, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal presented folk dance of their places. Principal Secretary, School Education, Rashmi Arun Shami inaugurated the event. Commissioner of Public Instructions Anubha Srivastava inaugurated Laghu Bharat, Samarth, Tejaswini, Creative Craft Exhibitions and Food Zone. The exhibitions put up by the students of MP, were appreciated by visitors. A felicitation function will be held on Thursday.