Bhopal: Fog Affects Air Traffic, Agra-Bhopal Flight Cancelled | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense to very dense fog, which prevailed in state, paralysed air traffic in state in morning hours on Monday. Delhi-Bhopal IndiGo flight arrived nearly one-and-a-half hours late while Agra-Bhopal was cancelled due to dense fog in Agra.

Bhopal airport director Ramji Awasthi said air traffic was affected due to fog in morning hours. “Delhi-Bhopal IndiGo flight arrived late and Agra-Bhopal flight was cancelled due to dense fog in Agra and not in Bhopal,” he added.

According to meteorological department, very dense fog occurred in Bhind, Morena, Gwalior and Datia while moderate fog with isolated dense fog was reported in Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Nivari, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur.

Shallow to moderate fog was reported in north Neemuch, Ratlam, Agar, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Guna, Raisen, north Sehore, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Panna, Rewa, Sidhi, Shahdol and Mandla district with minimum visibility of 0-50 metre in Gwalior and Datia, and 50-100 metre in Bhopal, Khajuraho and Tikamgarh along with 200-500 metre in Guna and Vidisha district.

On Monday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.4 degrees. It’s night temperature was 13.2 degrees Celsius.

Night temp on Dec 25

Place Degrees Celsius

Rajgarh 7.0

Nowgong 8.0

Datia 8.2

Khargone 8.4

Khandwa 8.4

Majhkhand 8.6

Pachmarhi 8.8