Bhopal: Five, including three women, go missing in past 24 hours

Crime Scene Representative Photo |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five persons went missing from the capital city Bhopal in last 24 hours, said the police on Monday. Among the missing one 10 year old boy is also present. Among the missing three are women.

Taliya police informed that a 76 year old Mohammad Ismile went missing from his house. He came for some work at around 2 pm and never returned back to his house. The family members filed the missing complaint to the police.

Goutamnagar police informed that the 10 year old boy Bittu Shurwanshi (10) son of Prakash went missing from his house at around 11.30 am. When he did not returned back, her mother Sangita filed the complaint to the police. The husband Prakash had died and Sangita is living with her son.

Shahpura police had registered the case of a missing person Neha Parveen (26), on the report from her husband Mohammad Ahamad. She had gone missing from her house at around 10 pm on Saturday, the family members approached the police and filed the complaint.

Two girls went missing from different police stations. Muskan Narwaria (18) resident of Piplani police station area, went missing on Saturday at around 6.15 pm. The other girl Simran Pachole (19) resident of Misrod police station area went missing from her house in morning at 6 am. The parents have filed the complaint to the police.