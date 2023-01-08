Bhopal: First workshop on lesser known species from January 20

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first workshop on lesser known species of birds and animals found in the state will be organised by SNHC India in association with Madhya Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, Bhopal Birds Association and MP Tiger Foundation Society from January 20. The two-day event will be held at EPCO Auditorium in the city.

Experts from state forest department, Bombay Natural History Society (Mumbai), WWF-India, Tiger Watch (Rajasthan), Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology (Coimbatore) and Zoological Society of India will take part.

Mohammed Khakique from Bhopal Birds Association told Free Press that Caracal, Indian Wolf, Indian Skimmer, Forest Owlet, River Dolphin, Lesser Florican, Indian Otter, scorpion and reptile species found in Madhya Pradesh would be discussed and plans would be prepared for their conservation.

Researchers, students and environment enthusiasts can register themselves to participate in the workshop. The workshop is being organised on animals about which very little information is available. “We always talk about tiger, leopard, chital, peacock etc but there are some animals found in forests and aquatic areas, which are extremely rare and very little research has been done on them,” Khalique said.