Bhopal: Fire breaks out in Rajshree gutkha unit

BHOPAL: A major fire broke out at the Rajshree gutkha factory in the industrial area of Govindpura, on Thursday afternoon.

This is the second fire in the factory after it was was raided and sealed by the Economic offences wing (EOW) a month ago.

Occurrence of fire despite deployment of Ashoka Garden police at the factory is raising questions.

The factory is still operating and the burner that caught fire was on the ground foor.

The fire broke out at around 12 pm on Thursday and a team of seven fire fighters took over 1.5 hours to douse the flames.

SHO Ashoka Garden Sudesh Tiwari said the fire occurred inside a burner in the factory. He said that the factory was sealed but started operations after paying due tax.

The teams from the Fatehgarh, Govindpura and Pul Bogda fire stations were rushed to the spot after the information was received and the seven fire tenders brought the flames under control.