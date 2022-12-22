Bhopal: Fire breaks out at IISER college’s chemistry lab, no casualty reported

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in the chemistry lab of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) College located on Khajuri Sadak, police said on Thursday. No casualty was reported in the incident.

As per the preliminary investigation, a chemical reaction is known to have triggered the fire outbreak, said police. The fire caused immense damage and was put out after a 2-and-a-half-hour-long effort by the fire brigade staff.

SHO of Khajuri Sadak police station, Sandhya Mishra, told Free Press that a fire broke out in the chemistry lab of the college at around 4 pm on Thursday. The staffers witnessed smoke billowing out from the building. Before the staffers could gather and put out the fire, it spread in the lab and the chemicals kept in the lab propelled the blaze.

The college management immediately informed the fire brigade. As many as 15 fire engines from Bairagarh, Gandhinagar and Chirayu hospital arrived at the spot and began the operation to douse the fire.

As the fire brigade hose was unable to reach the lab, a wall was broken to facilitate the flow of water and extinguish the fire. SHO Mishra said that the smoke inside the building was so dense that it was next to impossible to enter the building.

After a 2-and-a-half hour-long struggle, the fire staff emerged successful in extinguishing the fire.