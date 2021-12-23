Bhopal: FIR against man who climbed atop water tank with kids

BHOPAL : An FIR has been registered against 47-year-old Gouharganj resident Ritesh Goswami under Juvenile Justice Act for taking his children up on the water tank and threatening to jump down, said Govindpura TI Ashok Singh Parihar on Thursday.

Goswami had climbed up the water tank in Kasturba Nagar with his wife and three children on December 11, threatening the police and district administration to commit suicide with his family if they failed to lodge an FIR against a man who had allegedly encroached on his plot.

The police have registered the FIR on the grounds of a complaint of the watchman of the water tank, who said that Ritesh was using his children to meet his purpose. The watchman, in his complaint, said he was a threat to the security of his own children and he should immediately be booked.

He also said that after he climbed down the tank on officials’ assurances, he used to come to the water tank every now and then and would threaten to climb up the tank again as he received no help from the administration.

TI Parihar said, “The case has been registered under sections 75 and 83 of Juvenile Justice Act and proper action will be taken against the accused.”

The family head Ritesh had brought his wife and three children on a scooter from Gouharganj in Raisen and had climbed up the water tank at 5 pm on December 11 and climbed down at 4.30 pm on December 12, after a high-voltage drama involving the police and district administration.

The family, which consisted of Ritesh, his wife Seema (40), two sons (6) and 15) and a daughter (13) had spent the entire night atop the tank.

The water tank was located in an under-lighted area and the prime concern of the police was to ensure that the children do not fall off unintentionally from the height.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:23 PM IST