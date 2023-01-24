Bhopal: Fine increased from Rs 250 to Rs 300 on not wearing the helmet

Representative Image PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet has given the nod to increase the fine from Rs 250 to Rs 300 on not wearing the helmet while driving the two-wheeler. he modification in shape of vehicle would attract the fine of Rs 1 lakh. Even the change in shape of vehicle through the medium of fitting spare part (in violation of act) would attract the fine of Rs 5000.

The proposal cleared by cabinet also says that if vehicle driver violates the orders of competent authority, hampers the duty or refuses to share the (desired) information then fine of Rs 500 would be applicable in the category of non transportation vehicle, Rs 2000 in case of transport vehicle.

In case of driving vehicle without license or if license is found to be invalid then fine of Rs 1000 would be applicable for non transport vehicle and Rs 3000 for transport vehicle. If an ineligible person drives the vehicle then fine of Rs 10000 would be imposed.

If anyone drives the vehicle more than the permissible speed then fine of Rs 1000 would be applicable on non transport vehicle and Rs 3000 on transport vehicle. Driving vehicle in dangerous manner and use of communication system while driving would attract the fine of Rs 1000 in the category of non transport vehicle and Rs 3000 on transport vehicle.

If someone is unfit mentally or physically to drive the vehicle, then first such offence will attract the fine of Rs 1000 and afterward offence would attract fine of Rs 2000.

Without government permission, if someone takes part in speed test and participates in race then first offence would attract the fine of Rs 5000 and afterward offence would attract the offence of Rs 10000.

On driving of vehicle in unsecured condition (air pollution, noise pollution, violation of road safety), fine of Rs 1000 has been proposed under the category of non transport vehicle and Rs 5000 in category of transport vehicle.

On ferrying of excess passengers, fine would be imposed by the rate of Rs 200 per person. On not using of security belt (in four wheelers), fine of Rs 500 would be imposed. On hampering the movement of emergency vehicles, fine of Rs 10,000 has been proposed.

On use of horn more than the need in no sound zone, creating lot of sound by cutting the silencer would attract fine of Rs 1000 on first offence and Rs 2000 in following offence. The fine has been also proposed in case of overloading also.