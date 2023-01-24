Bhopal: BJP State Executive Committee meeting commences; e-registration for participants for the first time

Bhopal: BJP State Executive Committee meeting commences; e-registration for the participants for the first time | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State Executive Committee meeting commenced in Bhopal on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP state president VD Sharma alongwith MPs , MLAs and office bearers of the committee participated in the meeting.

For the first time in the history of BJP, all the participants did e-registration to participate in the meeting. BJP has also kept itself aloof from using plastic made material in the meeting to give the message of being an eco friendly party.

The meeting commenced at 11:00 am and is expected to bring some major changes to the party ahead of MP assembly elections this year.

The overall discussion is likely to be concentrated on how to consolidate the party’s position at grass root level and how to register the victory on those assembly seats which are with Congress.

Sources said that review of the programmes would also be done in the meeting. Besides this, some hard decisions are also likely to be on cards. BJP has already given the slogan for upcoming assembly elections “Abki Baar 200 Paar” and aims to poll 51 percent vote share.

