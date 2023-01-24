Bageshwar Dham: 'Godman' Dhirendra Shastri receives 'prepare for tehrvi' threat call; case registered against unknown accused

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | File

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Famous story teller of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has received death threats over a phone call on Monday. The threats came from an unknown person who called Shastri’s cousin Lokesh Garg. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Lokesh Garg against the unknown accused under sections 506 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation.

According to the information, a person named Amar Singh called Lokesh Garg, and insisted on talking to Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on the phone. When Garg told the man that Shastri can not come to the phone because he is in Chhattisgarh, the man over the phone got angry. He started threatening and reportedly asked Garg to start preparing for ‘terahvi’.

Garg immediately went to the police station and lodged a complaint with the Bamitha police.

Case registered, police on the lookout

Because the matter is related to Dhirendra Krishna Shastri who has recently caught himself in a controversy for ‘promoting superstition’, the police are investigating the matter seriously.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, “The complainant informed us that the man wanted to talk to Dhirendra Krishna Shastri regarding some problem he was suffering with. But, when Lokesh Garg told him that Shastri cannot come to the phone, he started threatening him. We are investigating the matter and will soon reveal who the accused is”.

