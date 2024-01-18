Bhopal: Feeding Points, GPS Monitoring Remain Unimplemented

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rise in stray dog bite cases in the state capital, the laxity of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in curbing it is worrisome. The officials of the BMC, in 2019 had stated that after the garbage piles were removed from the city, the dogs are turning violent and attacking people under ferocity. They had said that in light of the same, they shall set up scores of feeding points for the strays across the city, which has gone for a toss since then.

The BMC officials had then proposed to survey the silent and violent dogs in the state capital, which also went up in smoke, followed by another of their unimplemented initiatives, which included monitoring of stray dogs by the means of Global Positioning System (GPS). All of this is still in limbo, and the only ones to suffer are the general public, of whom the children are the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, following the recent incident of stray dogs mauling a seven-month-old infant in Ayodhya Nagar last Thursday and almost hundreds of dog bite cases reported in the state capital, the MP Human Rights Commission has hit up the chief secretary Veera Rana on Wednesday. The commission has sought an explanation from the CS on the measures being roped in to curb the issue.

Dog cages set up at Aadampur Chhavani, Arvalia Health officer and dog squad in-charge at BMC, Rakesh Sharma, told Free Press that he was unaware of the feeding point planned by the BMC. He added that to curb dog menace, almost 140-150 of dogs are being caught daily and are being lodged at dog cages set up in Aadampur Chhavani, Arvalia and Kalkheda.