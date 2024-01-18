 Bhopal: DGP Joins In Cleanness Programme
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director general of police Sudhir Saxena and other staff of police headquarters and Bhopal police commissionerate conducted the cleanness drive at police lines, situated in Nehru Nagar, here on Thursday.

The DGP has issued the orders to its filed staff to conduct cleanness drive in their office and residential areas respectively from January 16 th to 21 st . He said that on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cleanness drive is taken out all over India. On January 22 nd on the occasion of Pran Prithistha, chief minister Mohan Yadav is also running the drive.

The DGP asks to install the permanent dustbin and temporary dustbins at the police lines area. During the drive cleanness was done at the mess, hospital and of residential areas.

