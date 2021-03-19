Bhopal: Fed up with being called ‘thief’, 15-year-old girl kills self

Bhopal: A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison as she was fed up with being scolded and teased by her neighbours. One of her neighbours had a video of the girl where she was seen stealing money from their house.

The incident occurred on March 8 and the police have booked the neighbours — a man and his wife — for the crime.

According to ASI Man Singh of Piplani police station, the girl, Kajal Sharma, was a resident of Bijli Colony. She had committed a theft in the house of Chotu Ram, aka Milan Shivhare. Shivhare had installed a CCTV camera in his home as the house was burgled in the past, too. In the CCTV footage he had found the girl stealing money and he used to tease her saying they would make the video go viral. His wife, Savita, too, would harass the girl with comments that she was a thief.

The girl was fed up with it and, on March 6, she consumed poison and died on March 8, said Singh. The couple has been booked, he said.