Bhopal: Fearing corona, residents restrict the entry of outsiders into colonies

BHOPAL: The residents in most covered campuses and colonies have restricted the entry of outsiders into their campus in a bid to keep themselves safe.

Most of the colonies where there are two entry gates have closed one of them. These colony members have either restricted entry of outsiders, visitors and even domestic helps or have set up a sanitiser dispenser for them.

They are also monitoring the movement of colony members and no one is allowed to even roam around, without masks.

We spoke to a few colony members who said they have also ensured vaccination of their domestic helps. These colonies are not in quarantine but residents have taken it upon themselves to impose the rules.

NC Baghel, the chairperson of Riveria Township, says they have shut one of the two entry gates. We have strictly restricted entry into the colony for anyone without wearing a mask, he says.

The members of the society also follow the rule, he says.