Bhopal: Fear looms over wedding planners, marriage venue owners after resurging COVID cases

BHOPAL: The owners of marriage gardens in the city fear that the resurgence of Covid-19 cases may hit their business. Night curfew has been imposed in many cities in the state and restrictions have been placed on people coming from worst-hit states like Maharashtra.

The solemnisation of marriages in Hindu families is set to begin from April and the wedding season would continue till July. Marriage gardens and halls have bookings from the third week of April onwards. The rising graph of corona cases, however, has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the people. They don't know what shape the things would take in the coming weeks and months. The government may come out with new guidelines, restricting the number of guests or even impose a lockdown, they fear.

Owner of Mahamaya Garden on Hoshangabad Road, Manish Soni, says that night curfews or lockdowns in any part of the country affect marriages. "After all, baraats and guests come from different places. Now, if the Madhya Pradesh Government decides that anyone coming from certain states would be quarantined for say, a week, people from such states would avoid attending marriages in the city," he said.