Madhya Pradesh: More than 1.25 lakh families get home under Mission Gramoday inaugurated by CM Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar

Dhar: After Nagaroday Mission, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday inaugurated Mission Gramodaya across the state from Dhar district headquarters here. Under the mission, besides providing housing facilities in rural areas, basic infrastructure will also be expanded under the mission.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar who was present in Assam also participated in the programme virtually.

Addressing the programme, chief minister Chouhan said that effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is being done in Madhya Pradesh. Housing for the homeless is being built rapidly.

In the last one year, under the adverse circumstances of the coronary period, three lakh houses were completed and handed over to the needy families. Our effort is that till the year 2022, no one should remain homeless, everyone should have a permanent house.

Chouhan said that the state government is farmer friendly. We will not let no stone unturned for the welfare of the farmers, they will be given all the facilities including insurance amount, relief amount, Samman Nidhi for their rights.