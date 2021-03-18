Madhya Pradesh: More than 1.25 lakh families get home under Mission Gramoday inaugurated by CM Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar

Dhar: After Nagaroday Mission, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday inaugurated Mission Gramodaya across the state from Dhar district headquarters here. Under the mission, besides providing housing facilities in rural areas, basic infrastructure will also be expanded under the mission.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar who was present in Assam also participated in the programme virtually.
Addressing the programme, chief minister Chouhan said that effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is being done in Madhya Pradesh. Housing for the homeless is being built rapidly.
In the last one year, under the adverse circumstances of the coronary period, three lakh houses were completed and handed over to the needy families. Our effort is that till the year 2022, no one should remain homeless, everyone should have a permanent house.
Chouhan said that the state government is farmer friendly. We will not let no stone unturned for the welfare of the farmers, they will be given all the facilities including insurance amount, relief amount, Samman Nidhi for their rights.
He said that the last date for depositing outstanding agricultural loans in banks will be extended.
Chouhan said that for the overall development of rural areas, Mission Gramodaya has been started. Under this, a paved road will be constructed in every village. Every gram panchayat building will be built, every gram panchayat will have Muktidham and sports grounds. Water will be provided from tap to every house in every village.
During the programme, a griha pravesh programme for more than 1.25 lakh families from the state organized as houses were constructed for them under the under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Total Rs 1,552 crore has been spend on the construction of this 1.25 lakh houses.
In addition, more than 10,500 community construction works of the Rural Development Department were also inaugurated. These include 6,000 community sanitation complex, 2,000 sports grounds, 2,000 crematorium and 634 panchayat buildings.
In the program, Rs 2000 crores also related to over five lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Apart from this, chief minister Chouhan performed bhumi poojan of 94 development works of worth Rs 675 crore in Dhar district.
State panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, minister of industrial investment and promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Dhar MP Chhatarsingh Darbar, former Union minister Vikram Verma, former minister Ranjana Baghel, MLA Neena Vikram Verma, district panchayat president Malti Mohan Patel, former MP Savitri Thakur were present.
