Bhopal: Father-Son Duo Dies As SUV Knocks Down Their Bike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family on bike met an ill-fate after their vehicle was knocked down by a recklessly-driven SUV on Thursday evening, police said. The eldest man among the three died on the spot, while his son breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The third family member, said to be the elderly man’s nephew, is critical and battling for life at the hospital.

According to Kolar police, the deceased have been identified as Raju Sardar (50) and his son Amardeep Sardar (28). Raju Sardar used to take contracts for painting houses. His son Amardeep and nephew Vicky Sardar (25) worked with him. They all resided at Kolar.

On Thursday around 8:30 pm, the trio were heading towards their house on a bike when a SUV rushing at a high speed collided with their bike from rear near Amarnath bridge in Kolar.

Raju Sardar, who was second pillion rider, sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Amardeep, sitting in the middle, sustained grievous injuries and was rushed along Vicky (who was riding the bike) to a private hospital for treatment. Amardeep died while undergoing treatment on Thursday late night. Vicky is battling for life.

The incident was reported to the police, who learnt that the SUV driver managed to speed away from the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the culprit, they said.