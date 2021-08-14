Bhopal: Families of 8 deceased corona warriors yet to receive govt aid

BHOPAL: Nearly one and a half years have passed since nine policemen from Bhopal lost their lives in two waves of the pandemic, but the families of the eight cops are still waiting for compensation, as per police officials.

This is happening at a time when the state government is set to honour the policemen for their exemplary work on the Independence Day.

The state government had announced a cash compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those cops who died as corona warriors in the state.

However, some of the families of the cops Free Press spoke to said they had submitted the forms for compensation but they never received any acknowledgement about the status of their applications.

A police officer said the department had forwarded those applications to the state government but those were returned.

“We sent the applications of the families of deceased policemen to the administration. The applications were rejected but on what grounds we are unaware.” Ramji Shrivastav SP, headquarter Bhopal

Priya Sen, daughter of sub inspector Kunjilal Sen, who was posted to the Baghsewania police station, said they submitted the application for compensation with the office of SP, police headquarters.

She said the government had announced the compensation and that is why they had applied for that, and they visited the officials several times, but to no avail.

“We would not have made efforts if the government had not made any announcement like this. If families of certain other corona warriors have received financial assistance from the government, then why have we been neglected”, she asked.

Jagdish Vishwakarma, a cop in MP Nagar police station says his son Suresh had contracted corona during his duty in Bundelkhand during the then governor’s visit this year.

“He died during treatment and we applied for the compensation but they are clueless about the status of their form,” said Vishwakarma.

Only one cop, Adnan Ahmad’s family, had received the compensation, as per policemen.

The government record states 9 cops in Bhopal died in corona waves, two in 2020 and seven in 2021.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:26 PM IST