Bhopal: Fake treatment case; CBI arrests three more from Raj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch (CB), Bhopal have arrested three more accused from Rajasthan, who were involved in duping elderly couples on the name of treating arthritis and siphoned of more than Rs 42 lakh, the police said here on Tuesday. Earlier, the police have arrested the accused, who had given information about other members of the racket. According to police, Rakesh Mohan Virmani, a resident of Shahpura had filed a complaint that four people had taken Rs 42.73 lakh on pretext of treating arthritis.

During investigation, the police came to know that the racketeers belong to Rajasthan. A team reached Jodhpur and nabbed one of them. He revealed that there are 6 to 7 people in the racket, of which 2 to 3 live in Jodhpur and the rest in other parts of the state. They target people who are rich and have problems in walking because of arthritis. The police laid siege near the temporary settlement of the accused for a week and trapped Imran Khan (32), Mohammad Javed (47) and Mohammad Khalil (33). They were brought to Bhopal and presented in court. BOX Modus operandi … One of the accused interacted with such people and told them the story about his mother, who also suffered from arthritis. After taking treatment she begun living a normal life. He also gave them the mobile number of the ‘doctor’ who heals the problem.

On the next day, the ‘doctor’ and his assistant reach the houses of arthritis patients and begin the treatment. They suck the ‘bad blood’ from their knees through funnel type equipment and show them in the bottle. Meanwhile, the person also feels relieved and relaxed. For every excretion of ‘bad blood’, Rs 6k is charged and the process is repeated 300 to 400 times. The doctor had taken Rs 21 lakh and wrote prescription to enable to buy medicines worth Rs 10 lakh. But after taking the medicine, the victim did not get the desired relief and called the doctor. To their utter surprise and dismay the phones were switched-off. After this, the matter was reported to the police.