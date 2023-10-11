 Bhopal: Factory Employee Mowed Down By Unidentified Vehicle On Kokta Bypass, Dies On Way To Hospital
Bhopal: Factory Employee Mowed Down By Unidentified Vehicle On Kokta Bypass, Dies On Way To Hospital

The doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 51-year-old man, employed at a private factory located on Raisen road was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on Kokta bypass on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened when he was on his way to work on his bike at 8 am, the police said. As he reached the Kokta bypass, an unidentified vehicle rushing at a high speed knocked him down.

The police added they have registered a case against the errant car driver and have launched a search operation to nab him. Bilkhiria police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi said the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Manoj Soni (51). He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital by the passers-by, who called a private ambulance.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

