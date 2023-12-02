Bhopal: Extensive Security Arrangements In Place At Counting Venues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive security arrangements have been made in all district headquarters where vote counting for the assembly elections will be held on Sunday. Heavy force has been deployed at the counting venues and only authorised persons having entry pass will be able to go inside the venues.

Overall, three-tier security arrangements have been made to ensure watertight security during the counting. There will be separate halls for vote counting work of every assembly constituency. The routes reaching towards the vote counting venues have been barricaded and they are being guarded by the police.

In other words, the routes around the vote counting venue would remain diverted on the day of the counting. The strong rooms are having tight security arrangements and they are being monitored through CCTV cameras. Central forces, including BSF, are handling the security related arrangement along with the local police force. A close watch would also be kept on the victory processions of the winning candidates to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

At every vote counting venue, a separate media centre has been made where telephone, computer, printer and internet facilities have been provided. Except for election observers, no one will be allowed to carry mobile phones in the vote counting hall. Screen arrangements have been done in districts to provide information of results.