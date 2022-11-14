Bhopal: Experts blame sedentary lifestyle for rise in diabetes on World Diabetes Day

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Diabetologists have blamed sedentary lifestyle for rise in diabetic cases worldwide as World Diabetes Day was observed on Saturday. This year's theme is access to diabetes education.

According to Dr Sushil Jindal, it is not justified to blame steroid and Ramdesiver administered to Covid patients for rise in diabetes cases. Steroid increases sugar level but it is temporary and sugar level comes down after some days. Actually, sedentary lifestyle and prolong anxiety leads to diabetes.”

Dr Sachin Chittawar said, “Children are more affected with Type 2 diabetes. So, people should pay attention to food and life style. They should go for daily exercise and walk. They should avoid over eating, which leads to obesity.”

He added, “Covid virus has damaged insulin formation system. Stress and anxiety and sedentary lifestyle are more responsible for rise in diabetes cases. Due to lack of proper information and guidance, it is essential to understand signs and symptoms.”

Educational material

AIIMS Bhopal released educational material in Diabetes Education Gallery on Saturday. All the exhibits in the gallery have a voice, through a unique QR code. These exhibits have been developed by medical students, residents and faculty members. Entire material is in Hindi. It provides education on importance of diet, physical activity, medication, and complications of diabetes. Fruits were distributed to patients and caregivers.