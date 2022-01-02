Bhopal: Expansion of Nishatpura railway station on war footing

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Post expansion, Nishatpura Railway station will be the fourth major station of Bhopal by 2022 end, said a railway official.

At present platforms are being expanded in Nishatpura. Sheds are being built. Foot overbridge (FOB) will also be built. There will be parking arrangements. Rs 20 crore is being spent on these works. Trains going towards Indore, Patna, Ahmedabad, will halt at this station.

Nishatpura station has been a small station for many years. There is also a railway warehouse. Before the Corona transition, passenger trains used to stop at the station. Here train routes of Bina-New Delhi, Chennai and Ujjain-Indore side zones passes.

Due to being a small station, there are no passenger facilities here, so trains going towards Indore-Ujjain and Bina-Delhi are brought to Bhopal station. After †stoppage at Bhopal Railway station, again these trains are run towards Nishatpura. In this way the operation of trains takes much time. Other trains are affected, so Nishatpura is being developed and made a bigger station so that trains going towards Bina-Delhi and Ujjain-Indore will not have to reach Bhopal.

Railway public relation officer Subedar Singh said, 'The trains have to halt at Bhopal even for †engines replacement. The engine replacement process takes 30 to 45 minutes. Till then, the movement of locomotives increases the extra traffic on the loop line and main line of Bhopal station. The trains whose engines are changed are not only affected, but during that time the trains passing through Bhopal towards Chennai-Delhi are also affected adversely. In this way thousands of passengers are affected.'

