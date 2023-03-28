 Bhopal: Examine possibilities of rope way, cable car on Upper Lake, CM tells MP Road Development Corporation
Bhopal: Examine possibilities of rope way, cable car on Upper Lake, CM tells MP Road Development Corporation

4-lane VIP Road to be converted into 8 lanes from Kamla Park to Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains during a review meeting in Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued directives to study and test the possibilities of installing rope way and operating cable car on Upper Lake. This will help in reducing the traffic pressure.

He was addressing the 43rd meeting of Board of Directors of MP Road Development Corporation Limited at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The Board of Directors approved the construction of 8-lane road including VIP Road from Kamla Park to Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bhopal-Indore road), construction of roads in hybrid annuity model, use of off-budget resources for implementation of new projects and implementing them through bonds.

Under Infrastructure Investment Trust, an initiative has been taken for executing public utility works in the state.

In this direction, the use of off-budget resources was also discussed. Approval was also given to get the work of consumer fee collection done by women self-help groups on the corporation's routes.

Bhopal: Conduct re-survey of Atal Expressway to ensure farmers do not lose their valuable land, says...
