Bhopal: Ex-RGPV Registrar Master Mind Of Scam, Says SIT |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police investigating the financial irregularity of Rs 19.48 crore committed in Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) found that that its ex-registrar RS Rajput was the mastermind of whole scam. It was Rajput who drew other accused into his fold and siphoned off crores of rupees belonging to the university.

“RS Rajput appears to be the main culprit of entire scam. When Rajput saw that varsity owns crores of rupees, he felt tempted to siphon off the money and made others to join his plan,” an SIT member told Free Press.

The then vice-chancellor professor Sunil Kumar too got tempted. It all began when banker Kumar Mayank came in contact with RS Rajput.

Mayank asked Rajput to deposit his money in his bank. Rajput told him that that would deposit large amount if Mayank would help him to transfer university’s money into other accounts, according to SIT.

Kumar Mayank allegedly guided him in financial matters. To get the huge deposits for his bank, Kumar Mayank spent Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh on goods purchased by Rajput. Rajput purchased a laptop, 2 Mac Book and 2 I Phones.

Meanwhile, SIT came to know that two children of RS Rajput are studying abroad. One is in Sydney and another is in San Francisco. SIT member said Rajput used to take home the crucial documents of university.

As scam involves crores of rupees, SIT is thinking to take help of bank’s forensic team to know the money trail pertaining to RGPV fund withdrawal.

Professor Sunil Kumar, RS Rajput and ex-financial controller Rishikesh Kumar are on run.