Bhopal: Ex-police constable raped married woman, police launch hunt

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
Representative Photo |
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old woman and mother of two children was raped by man who called her as his sister. The accused was a police constable whose services have been terminated. When she resisted, the accused beat the victim, said Ratibad police on Tuesday.

Police station incharge Sudesh Tiwari told media that the victim ran a grocery shop and lived separately from her husband along with her two children.

Accused Rinku Tanda (29) used to visit her shop and to buy cigarettes. Meanwhile, they became friends and he started addressing her as a sister. The accused was terminated from the services as he was caught smuggling liquor by Ashoka Garden police during first Covid lockdown.

On Sunday, the accused entered victim’s house in an inebriated state. At that time, her children were playing with their friends outside the house.

The accused raped the victim. When the victim resisted, the accused beat her. Next day, the victim approached police station and filed FIR against him. The police have registered the case under Section 376 of IPC and other sections. The accused is on run.

