Bhopal: 1980 batch students hold reunion party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was after a gap of 42 years that 1980 batch students of Bhopal’s well-known Model Higher Secondary School met at a reunion party on Monday and cherished old memories. They met under the programme, Yaade 80, held at a local resort.

Of them, many are doctors, engineers, scientists, businessmen, government officers. Several of them came along with their spouse. Shedding all kind of inhibitions, they took part in singing, dancing, reciting poems, dance.

They also remembered their teachers and tried to act like them. Some of them remembered the old school days that how they used to relish mouthwatering chaat that cost 20 paise. They also remembered the moments when they were pulled up by teachers. In the meantime, they also paid homage to those friends who passed away in the gap of the reunion program.