Bhopal: Governor calls upon people to take inspiration India’s achievements

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel called upon the people of the state to take inspiration from the achievements of the country and strengthen its unity. He was addressing the birth anniversary function of former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal on Monday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing inspiration from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's ideals of keeping the country's interest paramount, was working to build a strong, inclusive, sensitive, alert, humble and developed nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, India is becoming fully capable of dealing with external and internal challenges. In last 8 years, the country has got rid of the decades-old unwanted laws.

The ideals that cherish national unity have been given new heights. Strengthening this spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat, the Mahayagya of social, economic and constitutional integration is going on in the country. The country is embarking on a new mission of self-reliance.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel offered matchless service to Mother India. He contributed in liberating the country from the shackles of subjugation. Be it Kheda Movement or Bardoli Satyagraha or Quit India Movement. Sardar Patel contributed to all. His most important contribution is the successful merger of 563 Indian princely states into Indian Union. He summoned the Nawabs and Rajas of the princely states and convinced them to merge into the Indian Union. Those who did not readily agree on this for the unity of the nation, he also resorted to strict measures. In this way, by thwarting the conspiracy of the British with courage, he did the work of uniting India.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for School Education, Inder Singh Parmar etc were present on this occasion.