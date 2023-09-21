Bhopal: Ex-CS Gets Relief In ED Case From Telangana HC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief secretary of MP, M Gopal Reddy, has got relief from the Telangana High Court in connection with a money laundering case registered by ED. The Telangana High Court has turned down the case against the former CS.

The high court rejected the case after a Bhopal court acquitted another accused of the charges in e-tender case.

Justice K Surendra of the Telangana High Court said since the accused had been cleared of the charges in the main case, there should not any reason to continue the issue any more.

Because there was no crime in the first phase, one cannot be held guilty of committing any offence on the basis of the cases registered on that ground, Justice Surendra said. ED registered a case against chairman of Mentana Company, Srinivas Raju and against Reddy for giving profits to the firm.

ED sleuths also searched the offices and residences of Reddy. There were allegations that Reddy took profits against giving benefits to the company. On the grounds of the allegations, cases were lodged against him under the Anti-Corruption Act.

The high court acquitted Raju of the charges of corruption in e-tender case. Reddy got relief on the same ground. In its order, the high court said since the tenders had been cancelled, there was no loss of public money.

EoW registered a case about e-tender and informed ED about it. ED registered a case on the grounds of EoW reports.