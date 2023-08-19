Bhopal: Ex-Bureaucrat Launches Attain IAS

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After leaving his job, former IAS officer Samaan Shekhar has launched Attain IAS, an institute to provide quality coaching and hand-holding to ensure aspirants’ success in Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination. It is as an initiative of former and serving civil servants and academicians.

Attain IAS has started a programme called, Promise, wherein selected students/aspirants will be offered free high-quality coaching for UPSC in offline and online modes. Aspirants will also be offered free reading material, tests and test analysis and answer writing practice. To identify promising aspirants, an online Promise Test will be organised by Attain IAS on August 27 from 11 am to 12 pm on Attain IAS mobile app and on Attain IAS portal.

“We appeal to all college students and IAS aspirants to register for Promise Test on Attain IAS website,” Shekhar said. “We also invite administration, institutes, colleges, libraries and coaching institutes to collaborate with Attain IAS and register their students for Promise Test,” he added.”

