Bhopal: ‘Every Role Starts From Zero For Actor’

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Geetanjali Mishra, essaying the role of Happu ki Ultan Paltan’s Rajesh Singh (Rajjo) has said that no matter how senior an actor becomes in the industry, every role starts from zero for him.

She told media persons in the city on Wednesday that playing an established role was never easy since the audience was deeply connected to actor and the character.

It is a big challenge to play it successfully because people's expectations are already set about that character, she added. “I am confident in my ability to portray this role because I am a huge admirer of the character and have closely followed the show. I focus on making it even more captivating while staying true to its appearance and mannerisms,” he added. Geetanjali explored historic sites, enjoyed boating on Upper Lake and indulged in delicious cuisine at Chowk Bazar.

“Indulging in dal bafla, gulab jamun, mawa baati was pure delight. Each architectural marvel and historical aura was fascinating. At Chowk Bazaar, I enjoyed shopping, gathering silver gems, velvet purses, handcrafted treasures and timeless heirlooms,” Geetanjali added.

Read Also Bhopal: Areas Near Liquor Shops Turn Into Open Pubs By Evening

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)