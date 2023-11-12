Bhopal: Environmentalists Condemn MPPCB For Poor Monitoring On Fireworks Quantity, Question The Objective Of Green Crackers | PTI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Environmentalists have expressed deep concern on the poor mechanism of the MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to check pollution levels after the use of fireworks on Diwali festival.

Though, the Supreme Court has already given guidelines to limit sound pollution, fixing the limit to 125 decibels and use of green crackers, if the quantity of crackers is more, it does not fulfil the objective of SC guideline for use of green crackers, the environmentalists said.

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “SC has laid the guidelines to control sound pollution fixing decibel 125 as the limit and use of green crackers, it did not fix the quantity of crackers. MPPCB does not have any mechanism to control the quantity of crackers and if the quantity is more, it does not serve the purpose of SC guidelines. As far as sound limit is concerned, 125 decibel is for healthy people but what about kids, senior citizens and patients. They will have to put cotton plugs in for protection from damage but the Pollution Control Board does not have any mechanism.”

We have a monitoring system: MPPCB

Rashid Noor Khan, another green activist, said, “ MPPCB should be strict for compliance of SC guidelines with reference to pollution level limiting sound pollution to 125 decibel. Monitoring should be made to ensure only green crackers are used.”

Meanwhile, MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) regional officer Brijesh Sharma defended the board and said, “We have a monitoring system to have vigil to ensure only green crackers are used during the celebration and keeping the sound limit to 125 decibel. We have also tested the sound limit from distance. Samples have also been sent to the central lab for testing.”