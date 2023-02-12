Bhopal: Engineering student held for raping woman, threatening to kill her

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police have arrested a second year engineering student for violating a woman on pretext of marriage, exploiting her physically and threatening to kill her, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that the accused had been absconding from the clutches of law since long, who was nabbed on the basis of technical evidences.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO), Jai Hind Sharma said that the arrested accused had been identified as Tauseef Haider, a native of Gopalganj in Bihar. He had been outraging the modesty of a woman on pretext of marriage for past six months. The survivor woman had approached the police on January 2, alleging rape, physical and mental exploitation and threat to life by Haider. The police lodged a complaint and launched a manhunt to nab Haider.

As Haider’s cell phone was with the survivor woman, the Ratibad police searched for him on the basis of online transactions being made by him. Eventually, the police emerged successful in apprehending him from Ratibad and took him into custody.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)