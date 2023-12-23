Bhopal: Encroachment Demarcation Of Kaliasot River Bed Ends

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Saturday completed the demarcation of encroachment on Kaliasot river bed. The work to identify encroachment will be done by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Demarcation and identification of encroachment have to be completed by December 31 in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of August 20, 2014 to clean, conserve and beautify Kaliasot river fence. SDM (Kolar) Ashutosh Goswami said, “We have completed our job of survey (demarcation) in 35-40 kilometres of stretch. Now, the BMC has to carry out identification of encroachments and serving notices.”

BMC’s building permission AE Anand Likhar said, “We are sending notices to encroachers. Mostly, multi-storey buildings are in encroachment range along the stretch of 35-40 kilometres. So far, 60 notices have been issued. The district administration has done a survey (demarcation). Our job will continue.”

For compliance of the 2014 order of 2014, the state government has filed an affidavit in NGT assuring completion of the survey of encroachment on river bed by December 31. And by January 14, 2024 encroachments have to be removed, as per the affidavit of the state government.