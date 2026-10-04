 Bhopal Electrocution Death: Lawyers, Youth Activists Hold Torchlight March Seeking Justice For Divyarishi Tiwari
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Bhopal Electrocution Death: Lawyers, Youth Activists Hold Torchlight March Seeking Justice For Divyarishi Tiwari

Lawyers and youth activists held a torchlight march in Bhopal on Saturday seeking accountability for advocate and BJP Yuva Morcha district general secretary Divyarishi Tiwari’s electrocution death. Protesters submitted a memorandum at MP Nagar police station, demanding a criminal probe into officials’ roles and an independent inquiry into allegations against a hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
Bhopal Electrocution Death: Lawyers, Youth Activists Hold Torchlight March Seeking Justice For Divyarishi Tiwari
Bhopal Electrocution Death: Lawyers, Youth Activists Hold Torchlight March Seeking Justice For Divyarishi Tiwari | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lawyers and youth activists took out a torchlight march on Saturday evening, demanding accountability for the electrocution death of Divyarishi Tiwari, district general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha and an advocate.

The protesters gathered near the accident site in front of DB Mall around 6 pm and carried torches to MP Nagar police station, where they submitted a memorandum to in-charge Jaihind Sharma.

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Former Bhopal District Bar Association president advocate Rajesh Vyas said Tiwari died on Sept 27 after coming into contact with an electric pole in front of the mall, but the police have registered a case of death due to negligence against unidentified persons or an agency following a preliminary investigation.

The protesters demanded a criminal probe into the roles of suspended executive engineer Ashish Shrivastava and assistant engineer Sumit Singh, with their names added to the FIR.

The memorandum further demanded an independent inquiry into allegations that Narmada Trauma Centre refused to admit Tiwari and advised shifting him to AIIMS.

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