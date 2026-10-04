Bhopal Electrocution Death: Lawyers, Youth Activists Hold Torchlight March Seeking Justice For Divyarishi Tiwari | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lawyers and youth activists took out a torchlight march on Saturday evening, demanding accountability for the electrocution death of Divyarishi Tiwari, district general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha and an advocate.

The protesters gathered near the accident site in front of DB Mall around 6 pm and carried torches to MP Nagar police station, where they submitted a memorandum to in-charge Jaihind Sharma.

Former Bhopal District Bar Association president advocate Rajesh Vyas said Tiwari died on Sept 27 after coming into contact with an electric pole in front of the mall, but the police have registered a case of death due to negligence against unidentified persons or an agency following a preliminary investigation.

The protesters demanded a criminal probe into the roles of suspended executive engineer Ashish Shrivastava and assistant engineer Sumit Singh, with their names added to the FIR.

The memorandum further demanded an independent inquiry into allegations that Narmada Trauma Centre refused to admit Tiwari and advised shifting him to AIIMS.