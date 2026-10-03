Bhopal College Student’s Phone Snatched By Bike-Borne Duo, Suspects Use Kerosene-Like Smoke To Flee | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A college student was allegedly robbed of her mobile phone by two bike-borne miscreants in the Piplani area on Sep 29.

The suspects reportedly used kerosene smoke spray when the student tried to stop them, preventing her from noting down their motorcycle’s registration number, police said on Friday.

According to police, Muskan Verma (20), a resident of Sonagiri and a student of a private college, was returning home on her scooter at around 5:30 pm.

While she was talking on her phone near the road opposite Hakim Hotel, two youths on a motorcycle approached her.

The pillion rider, whose face was covered with an orange scarf, allegedly snatched her mobile phone. When Muskan grabbed his hand in an attempt to recover the phone, he released smoke with a kerosene-like smell. The smoke obstructed her vision, allowing the duo to escape towards Khajuri Road.

Complaint not heard, case filed three days later

The student allegedly first approached the local police station to lodge a complaint but said her complaint was not heard.

She subsequently approached the ACP’s office, following which Piplani police registered a case against unknown persons three days later.

Police said both suspects had covered their faces with scarves and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace them.