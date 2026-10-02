How Bhopal Shooting Academy Powered Asian Games 2026 Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda

Bhopal Shooting Academy Powers Neeru Dhanda’s Three-Medal Asian Games 2026 Campaign After Historic Triumph |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Shooting Academy has found another reason to celebrate after Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda delivered a memorable performance at the Asian Games 2026, winning three medals, including two gold and one silver, in trap shooting events.

Following her medal-winning campaign, Dhanda credited the Bhopal Shooting Academy and her coach for playing a crucial role in shaping her career and helping her reach the international stage.

“Words simply cannot express it; the emotions are running incredibly high. Winning gold for the country is a matter of great pride for me. My family, the federation, SAI and the Bhopal Shooting Academy have all contributed to this,” Dhanda said after her performance.

History made. Record shattered. GOLD for Bharat! 🇮🇳🥇



Heartiest congratulations to Neeru and Kynan Chenai on clinching India’s first-ever Gold in the Trap Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2026.



Holding their nerve under pressure, the duo delivered a sensational 34/40 in the final… pic.twitter.com/w7oAXh7v2E — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 30, 2026

She particularly acknowledged the role of her coach, who helped her secure admission to the Bhopal Shooting Academy and has trained her continuously for the past six years.

“It feels very good. My coach got me admission to the Bhopal Shooting Academy. He took me there and has been continuously training me for the past six years,” she said.

Dhanda added that her coach remained a strong source of support during difficult phases of her career, including when she faced health problems.

Delhi: Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda, a two-gold and one-silver medallist at the Asian Games 2026, says, "It feels very good. My coach got me admission to the Bhopal Shooting Academy. He took me there and has been continuously training me for the past six years. And when I fell… pic.twitter.com/qmGO7OWdCq — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026

“When I fell ill, he kept me fully motivated and stayed with me through every situation,” the shooter said.

Dhanda’s success has put the spotlight on the Bhopal Shooting Academy, which has been an important part of her development as a competitive shooter.

Her three-medal campaign, comprising two gold medals and a silver, marked a major achievement for India in trap shooting at the continental sporting event.

For Dhanda, however, the achievement was also the culmination of years of training, perseverance and support from the sporting ecosystem that helped her progress from the Bhopal academy to the Asian Games podium.