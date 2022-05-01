Bhopal: Elderly woman cheated by land shark

BHOPAL: A 60-year old widow woman cheated by the three land shark on the name of selling land in Chuna Bhatti area, here said the police on Sunday. The cheaters took Rs 36 lakh and did not provided the land.

Police station in-charge Nitin Sharma told Free Press that a 60-year old Sunita Sharma, wife of Pradeep Sharma had filed the complaint to the police.

It is alleged that her husband had given the amount of Rs 36 lakh to the three Omprakash Meghani, Mahesh Kumar Meghani and Vikas Meghani all resident of Lal Ghati area in the year 2010 to purchase a land adjoining to lake.

After a year, her husband Pradeep Sharma died and since then the three are keep on promising to give the land.

But the three neither they are giving the land nor they are returning the amount.

The police have registered the case under section 420, and 34 of IPC against the three. The police have also written the letter to the revenue department to provide the land details mentioned in the agreement.

Whereas, no arrest has been made into the case, he police is waiting to get more information to arrest the accused of the case.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:40 PM IST