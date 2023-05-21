Bhopal: Elderly people to go to Prayagraj on pilgrimage by air

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is taking the elderly people to pilgrimage by air from Sunday when 32 of them will leave for Prayagraj by air.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will himself see them off at the airport.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country where the elderly people are being taken to pilgrimage by air.

Afterwards, the elderly will be taken to Shirdi, Mathura, Vrindavan and Ganga Sagar.

In the first batch, there are 24 men and eight women pilgrims. A few state government employees will accompany them, so that the elderly people do not have any problems on the way. They will return to Bhopal on Monday.

The state government has planned for 25 such air trips. It is considered to be an ambitious scheme of the state government before the election.

MP was the first state to have started Thirthadarshan Yojna for the elderly people, thousands of whom visited different places of pilgrimage under the scheme.