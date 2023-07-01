 Bhopal: Elderly Couple Gets Life For Murdering Grand Daughter
The District and Sessions court, Bhopal on Friday convicted an elderly couple for murdering two-day-old grand-daughter by stabbing her with blade and knife.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 12:51 AM IST
Special Public Prosecutor Sudhavijay Singh Bhadauria said ADJ Atul Saxen passed the order convicting accused duo--Puran Singh Ahirwar and Vidya Bai Ahirwar-- under Sec 302, 120B, 201 IPC. She further said,

“On Sept 28, 2020, Gaurav Kurekar informed Ayodhya Nagar police about an unknown newborn child lying dead on the platform of G-Sector Shiv Temple.

On the basis of medical expert opinion and mortuary investigation, it was found that the newborn was murdered by an unknown person by inflicting multiple injuries on her body with a sharp weapon and with a view to hide the evidence, the body was buried alive by wrapping in a shawl. It was thrown near the platform in the premises of Shiv Mandir located in Ayodhya Nagar.”

On the basis of statements of the witnesses, the accused Puran Singh Ahirwar and Vidya Bai Ahirwar were arrested and interrogated. The accused admitted to the murder. The girl was born to the couple’s daughter Kajal on Sept 27, 2020. Weapons and other items used in the incident were seized. A case was registered under Section 302, 201, 120B of the IPC against the accused.

