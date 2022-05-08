Bhopal: ‘Educational institutions need to adopt Shantiniketan’s style’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Painter and ceramist Devilal Patidar has said nowadays educational institutions need to adopt the style of Shantiniketan.

He was speaking on ‘Gurudev Ki Virasat’ at Katha Auditorium of Rabindranath Tagore University (RTNU) on Saturday. Tagore Vishwa Kala Evam Sanskriti Kendra organised the event under 'Pranati Parv' to mark the birth anniversary of Tagore. Art critic Vinay Upadhyay interacted with him in the dialogue.

Patidar further said that Tagore's paintings do not overwhelm with their technique and subject matter. They create a smooth relationship between the painter and the observer, he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof Brahmprakash Pethia and Dean of the Department of Language, Arts and Humanities Sangeeta Johri, discussed the contribution of Rabindranath in education, art, culture and literature. Pethia said that Tagore's personality was an inspiration for the new generation to lead a meaningful and successful life.

Besides, Mudit Srivastava, Shreya Sharma and Drishti Jain recited Tagore's poems on nature, love, harmony and joy. Students of Tagore National School of Drama staged selected scenes from Rabindranath's play, Visarjan, under direction of Manoj Nair. Rabindra Sangeet was also presented.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:34 AM IST