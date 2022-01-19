Bhopal: Economic activities to continue with precautions, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said economic activities should continue in state with all precaution to keep Covid at bay. He said livelihood of the poor should not be affected and ministers should play a key role in controlling corona with public support.

The chief minister was addressing the meeting of council of ministers at Mantralaya. Chouhan said ministers and other public representatives should also keep an eye on home isolation system. It should be ensured that doctors inquire about health of infected patients daily on phone.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the big Indian states that controlled Covid. In other states, the positivity is above 10, in the country it is 14.75%, while in Madhya Pradesh it is only 7 per cent.

The chief minister visited night shelters and met people there on Monday night. “Ministers should also see places like Rain Baseras in the districts. Also see arrangements to protect citizens from cold. Get cooperation of social organisations in this work. Work to help poor and destitute people,” he added.

Additional Chief Secretary (health) Mohammed Suleman said only 2.2 per cent of corona patients have been admitted in hospitals. Rest are in home isolation. “Infected citizens are getting guidance of doctors in Covid Care Centres and homes. Regular communication is ensured with those in home isolation,” he added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Traditional painting of WB depicts Mahishasur Mardini

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:04 AM IST