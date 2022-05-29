Bhopal: Earn while you learn centre inaugurated at Nutan College

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Earn while you learn centre under Swami Vivekanand career guidance scheme was inaugurated at Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Post Graduate (Autonomous) College by principal Dr Pratibha Singh and Vivekanand cell convener Dr Vandana Sharma on May 28.

Dr Pratibha Singh said the main objective of earn while you learn sales centre was to manufacture and sell products made by girl students and to sell them so that they become self-reliant.

A place has been earmarked by the college for girl students where they can sell their products throughout the year, she added. Dr Pratibha also shared the tips to become successful entrepreneurs with the girl students and encouraged them to become employment providers by setting up their own enterprises instead of seeking jobs. She said that for successful entrepreneurship, the younger generation should pay more attention to skill development.

About 30 girl students put up 10 stalls and sold their products like ethnic dresses, wall paintings, decorative items, artificial jewellery, phenyl, sanitiser, cookies, computer typing service, organic manure and organic home cleaners.

